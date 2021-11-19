.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has said that the award given to him as the Most Innovative Senator of the Year 2021 by New Telegraph Newspapers will encourage him to do more for his constituents and for humanity.

Speaking on the 2021 award night of the New Telegraph Newspapers where he was honoured with the Most Innovative Senator of the Year 2021 award by the Media organisation, Senator Musa said that with the honour, he is happy that his contributions to society and the 9th Senate, in particular, have been recognised by a reputable media organisation like New Telegraph.

Musa, who is a National Chairmanship hopeful ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said, “I accept this Award with utmost humility as it means a lot to me. The relationship between me and the Media will continue to grow stronger.

“I want to thank the chairman of the Board of the New Telegraph for finding me worthy for the award. With this, I want to assure Nigerians that I will continue to put in my best to the growth and development of the country.”