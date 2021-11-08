By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Founder and Lead Creative Designer of Five28 Interiors, Funto Ibuoye, has disclosed that attention to excellence and details were what have kept the company going in the five years of its operations.

Five28 Interiors, a full-service interior design firm, specializing in consultancy, space optimisation & aesthetics mapping and project management for both residential and commercial designs, last week, hosted selected guests in an intimate thanksgiving event at the prestigious Marriott Hotels, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Founded in 2016 by the , Five28 Interiors has grown to become an international figure in interior designing.

Speaking on the journey so far, internationally trained interior designer said: “It’s been five amazing years of great clients who keep coming back and tough clients who enable us to do better. Five amazing years of grace and grit.

“Five28 is more than an interior design company – it’s an experience and a lifestyle; we don’t just transform spaces, we beautify lives. We create quality bespoke living and workspaces. Our portfolio includes executive offices, workspaces, residential apartments, home offices and hospitals.

“Our vision is to beautify lives, one space at a time and enable our clients live better. And our aim is to create and design aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces that improve the way people live and work because your space affects how you think. It has psychological effects on people and affects productivity.

“If you live in a scattered and disorganized space, your mind will be scattered and disorganized as well. If it is an office, your space affects how you work, your productivity”, she explained.

Ibuoye listed some of the challenges she has encountered to include getting the right artisans to do a good work that matches the company’s taste of excellence.

“It is a challenge that we are gradually overcoming with the right people as members of my team. The interior designing industry is growing and it’s growing very fast. Therefore, government should fund organizations training interior designers and artisans”, the lead designer added.

Among the personalities who attended the anniversary were the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Disabilities, Adenike Oyetunde; President, Choice Souls Media, Pastor Gideon Mba; Chief Executive Officer, Oak & Teak, Morenike Molehin; CEO, FruityLife, Samuel Jegede; and Founder, Secret Place Wives, Olabisi Ola-Soetan and many others.