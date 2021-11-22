By Henry Ojelu

A lawyer in the legal team of some EndSARS protesters, Ayo Ademiluyi has said that Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe who was reportedly attacked on Monday is in stable condition in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Ademiluyi is a co-counsel in the legal team of some of the EndSARS protesters lead by former Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ikeja Branch Chairman, Mr Adesina Ogunlana.

Speaking with our correspondent, Ademiluyi said they had anticipated the attack on some of their clients but that they will not take it lying low.

He said: “Miss Ibe is fine and in stable conditon. We actual forsaw this and consider it as the first phase of this kind of attacks. We know that the Nigerian state will come after us but we will not take it lying down.

“We know from account of history, the position of oppressors and tyrants and we are prepare for this kind of attacks. We know that is an attempt to suppress our movement but we wont take it lying low.”

Vanguard News Nigeria