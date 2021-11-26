Abubakar Atiku

The incoming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Friday, celebrated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his 75th birthday.

In a statement Dr. Ayu personally signed, he described Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, as a one of the great fighters for democracy.

The statement reads: “The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the great fighters for democracy, unity and cohesion among Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar is a leader who has consistently fought for sustainable democracy and social justice in the country

“On behalf of myself, family and entire PDP family, I pray to God to give him good and healthy life, and strength to continue to serve our country and humanity in general.

“Congratulations Waziri Adamawa my friend and brother” the statement concluded.

