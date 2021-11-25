.

…

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has attributed the social ills bedevilling the country to high levels of unemployment, while also charging the federal government to invest heavily in infrastructural projects to create an enabling environment for national development.

The former Vice President stated this on Thursday in Bauchi at the official Commissioning of the 4.2km Gombe Maiduguri by-pass road constructed by Governor Bala Mohammed administration lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the state of insecurity bedevilling the country.

He challenged them to emulate the infrastructural projects being executed by the states of the People Democratic Party in the country as a catalyst to surmount unemployment that is breeding social ills in the country.

At the occasion which was witnessed by members of the state executive council, State PDP officials, traditional rulers, state legislatures and former senators from the state, the former vice president commended governor Bala Mohammed for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, while urging him to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance in the State.

“Let me commend you for reducing unemployment in the state and the country at large because it is this unemployment wave that is creating all the social ills that we are facing in the country. I wish the federal government would copy what the PDP states are doing in this country because in every PDP state you go, you will find infrastructural development projects taking place and I cannot recall any APC state commissioning projects.

He said: “Therefore, your excellency, you are virtually laying the pathway to the return of PDP in the state and also the country at large. I want to commend your contributions in that regard. Let me also use this opportunity to commend the Bauchi State House of Assembly, that in spite of the fact that the assembly is controlled by the opposition party, the development of the state is far more important to them than political beliefs.”

Atiku further urged the people of Bauchi state to give the governor the needed support to move the state forward, saying that the infrastructure achievements recorded in Bauchi State were worthy of emulation even as he lauded the governor for the milestone recorded on road infrastructure within his two years in office.

On his part, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed said that the commissioning of the Gombe Maiduguri By-pass road is a milestone in the history of Bauchi state as the state government decided to immortalize the former Vice-President by naming the road after him.

He said that the Gombe Maiduguri by-pass road was named after Atiku Abubakar in recognition of his contributions to the evolution of the nation’s nascent democracy and as one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“For us, the equitable distribution of resources should be the cornerstone of government business as a deliberate strategy, not only to deepen inclusion of stakeholder ownership of projects but also to significantly reduce to the barest minimum the feelings of marginalization and exclusion that is a threat to national unity,” the governor stated.

He reiterated that within two and half years, his government has initiated and completed 30 road projects in urban and semi-urban areas of the state, adding that the improvement in the road networks in the state has ameliorated the sufferings of commuters and facilitated the movements of goods and services across the state.