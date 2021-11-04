Caleb University

By Adesina Wahab

EXPERTS from universities across Africa, Europe, Australia and North America have harped on the need for corporate and public enterprises to get prepared for whatever would follow disruptive innovations that the world is currently experiencing.

They stated this during the 2021 Caleb University International Conference titled : #Future forward: Disruptive innovations – What next?.

Speaking on the conference and its advantages for participants, the conference chairman, Prof. Samuel Daramola, said it was intended to bring creative thinkers with creative ideas together and come up with ideas that would provide solutions to the challenges confronting the society.

“Some people think the African continent is backward, but Africans lead at the global front. We are thinking of forging a common front to address the dynamics of the challenges we have all over the world. So, what is our future? No man determines another man’s future, it is you that will determine your future.

“It does not matter how far the race has been against the Black Race, they can take decisions and take responsibility for their actions. The brain of a black man is not different from that of the white. It is your ability to put your brain to active use that determines your success.

“In 2014, Caleb University hosted a United Nations Conference on State of World Cities. We are creative in Caleb University and we have brought scholars from across the continents,” he said.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, said there was urgent need to be prepared for the challenges innovations are foisting on the world.

He said Caleb University was adequately prepared for innovations and the disruptive effects accompanying such.

The key note speech was delivered by Prof. Oyebanji Oyeyinka, the Special Adviser to the President on Industrialisation, Africa Development Bank, Abidjan.

Prof. Brian Winston, Professor of Communication, Lincoln University, United Kingdom, spoke on the Role of Innovation in Sustainable Development, Prof. Muritala Awodun, Crown University, Kwara State delivered a paper on “ A measure of the impacts of productive, unproductive and destructive entrepreneurship on economic growth and development,” among others.

Over 150 papers were presented during the two-day event.