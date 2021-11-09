By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Fresh facts have emerged on how a retired Airforce officer was shot dead in Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday.

A source close to the family of late Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Maisaka ( retd), Abubakar Gwantu said it could be a case of planned murder.

According to him, “the Armed men arrived Maisaka’s house late yesterday (Monday) night and met him and his wife in the living room and shot him dead.”

“The gunmen first visited the boys quarters and picked his personal physiologist and they forced him to lead them into the main house. During the commotion, they instantly killed AVM Maisaka.”

“It is certainly a case of a planned murder. Because the gunmen responded to his wife, that they didn’t have business with her and just casually left the house without picking a thing or threatening anyone further,” he said.

“Maisaka had been paralyzed due to a medical condition for about three years and had been in rehabilitation until his death.”

“Whoever is responsible for this must have held a long grudge against him, because Maisaka has long not been in circulation, but only went for treatment abroad, convalescing at home or at a local hospital for evaluation or emergency care.”

“In spite of his family opposition, he built and was running a private hospital in the densely populated Rigasa Community, Kaduna due to his passion for social work. He refused in spite of his privileges and social status to live outside the community where he also built his retirement home.”

“However, Allah knows best. May his Shahada (Martyrdom) grant him Jannah ,Amin,” he prayed.

It could be recalled that gunmen raided Air Vice-Marshall Mohammed Maisaka’s house before 2am on Tuesday, located at Rigasa, Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State and shot him dead,together with his grandson.

Until his death, Maisaka was the Proprietor and Managing Director of MSK Hospital, a medical facility he established in the Rigasa community.

He was one time Director of the Nigerian Air force Medical Services and lecturer at ABU Teaching Hospital in Zaria.

The police in Kaduna state commenced investigation into the murder and called on members of the public to avail it with useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

Speaking to journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of Kaduna Command ,ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the killing, saying the deceased ‘s gateman was also injured in the incident.

He said “the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Maisaka’s gateman sustained injuries from the attack.”

“When the information was received, the Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullah, directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.”

“The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Details of the incident would be made available soon,” he said.