Assassinated AVM Maisaka was in rehab for paralysis, ran community-based hospital

Late AVM Maisaka

By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

Fresh facts have emerged on how Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Maisaka (retd) and his grandson, were shot dead by gunmen in Kaduna State in the early hours of yesterday.

The gunmen attacked Maisaka’s house before 2a.m., yesterday, located in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State and killed him and his grandson.

The Police in Kaduna State, which have commenced investigation into the killings, called on members of the public to avail it with useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

But a source close to the family said it could not be a case of bandits attack, but murder.

According to him, “the armed men arrived Maisaka’s house late Monday and met him and his wife in the living room and shot him dead.

“The gunmen first visited the boys quarters and picked his personal physiologist and forced him to lead them into the main house. During the commotion, they killed AVM Maisaka.

“It is certainly a case of a murder, because the gunmen told his wife that they do not have business with her and left the house without picking a thing or threatening anyone.

Paralysed for 3 years in rehab centre

“Maisaka had been paralyzed due to a medical condition for about three years and had been in rehabilitation until his death.

“Whoever is responsible for this must have held a long grudge against him, because Maisaka has long not been in circulation but only went for treatment abroad, recovering at home or at a local hospital for evaluation or emergency care.

“Despite his family opposition, he built and was running a private hospital in the densely populated Rigasa community, Kaduna due to his passion for social work.

“He refused despite his privileges and social status to live outside the community where he also built his retirement home.

“However, Allah knows best. May his Shahada (Martyrdom) grant him Jannah, Amin.”

Speaking to journalists earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Command, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the killing, saying the deceased‘s gateman was also injured in the incident.

He said: “The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Maisaka’s gateman sustained injuries from the attack.

“When the information was received, the Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullah, directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been rushed to the hospital. Details of the incident would be made available soon.”

Until his death, Maisaka was the proprietor and Managing Director of MSK Hospital, a medical facility he established in the Rigasa community.

He was one-time Director of the Nigerian Air Force Medical Services and lecturer at ABU Teaching Hospital in Zaria.

