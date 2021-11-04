By Festus Ahon

ESTABLISHED in 2006, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC has continued to strive to impact positively on communities in its mandate areas through infrastructural and human capital development.

As an interventionist agency, DESOPADEC has in the last two years, embarked on good number of projects aimed at improving on the living standards of the people in oil bearing communities.

Managing Director of the Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has assured of more positive development across oil bearing communities in the state, despite the daunting economic challenges that were not peculiar to Delta State.

Ogieh who gave the assurance during an interactive session with Journalists after two days media tour of some landmark projects done by the Commission in the state, said the last two years has unbroken service delivery with a win win experience for DESOPADEC.

The media tour took the selected Newsmen from the mainstream media and online media, to some DESOPADEC projects across the state, most of them completed and commissioned, while some others were ongoing and at various stages of completion.

The projects include the eight kilometers Obi-Anyima road in Ika South, Opute multipurpose hall, Ozoro, Isoko North, another eight kilometer Ofagbe- Ibrede road project to link some communities in Isoko North and Ndokwa East, an ultra modern fully furnished two thousand capacity Civic Centre in Uzere, Isoko South, modern market building project, also in Uzere, and the tripartite intervention projects, including landscaping, gate house and perimeter fencing of Urhobo House, Uvwiamuge, in Ughelli North local government area.

Others include the ongoing office development works at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Warri, Warri South, Corpers lodge at osubi, Okpe local government, multi purpose Civic Center also in Osubi, Cottage Hospital project at Agoloma, Patani, completion and fencing of examination hall at Sanctus Rosarium Catholic School also in Patani, multi purpose hall project at Obodo, Warri South, rehabilitated Obodo water scheme also in Warri South and the DESOPADEC skills acquisition center, Omadino in Warri south local government area.

The DESOPADEC Managing Director, who was flanked by Chief Vincent Oyibode, the Commissioner representing Ughelli South, Udu and Uvwie and the Executive Director, Social Services Development, Barrister Leonard Anoka, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief John Nani, and some other management team of the Commission, said much have been achieved by the commission in its resolve to change the narratives in oil producing communities in the state from negative to positive.

Ogieh said: “On assumption of office two years ago, the Board adopted the bottom-up model where communities in our mandate areas decide which projects they need, discarding the era of imposition of projects which has been the norm.

“We came on board with some low hanging fruits and long term projects, including the tangibles and intangibles, we have been delivering faithfully to our mandate areas.

“To the glory of God, we have made remarkable feats in the service delivery mandate to our oil-producing communities in the State, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of the unpredictable challenges that literarily confronted us in the whole of the year 2020 and counting, by way of the global COVID-19 pandemic with its crunch economic effect amongst others.

“Our policy thrust, from the blast of the whistle, was to be all encompassing, including intervention in critical infrastructure in the known sectors of education, health, power, housing, transportation and commerce.

“In addition, we also resolved to upscale our human capital development in empowering our women with financial muscle as well as creating a window of vocational enhancement for our teeming youth.

“I am glad to announce that the pioneer students of our innovative DESOPADEC Skills Academy, DSA, (160 of them) have just completed their six-month training programme in various vocational fields such as Catering and Confectioneries; Electrical Repairs and Solar Energy Works; Fashion Design and Tailoring; Hairdressing and Makeover; Shoe and Bag Making; Tiling, Interlocking and POP; Welding and Fabrications; Information Communication Technology; Health, Security & Environment (HSE).

“In the period under review, we have criss-crossed the length and breadth of the mandate areas, on land and water, commissioning and handing over top grade projects that are community-driven and fully furnished to the people in very memorable ambience.”

Listing over sixty projects as part of the monumental achievements of the present board of the Commission, Ogieh said: “Assuredly, DESOPADEC is living to its bidding as the foremost interventionist agency resolutely poised to touch the lives of the people in many an aspect and reset the development mode for which it has become known more than a decade ago.

“And everywhere the commissioning train has berthed in the last two years, it has been with wild and robust appreciation reminiscent of a vibrant Big Heart state that is our beloved Delta.

“We are to this end humbled by our modest but impactful interventions thus far. We owe a debt of gratitude to our Principal, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of our dear State for his immeasurable support and for providing us the enabling environment to offer our contributions that cohere with the Stronger Delta agenda of his administration.

“All our efforts are therefore inextricably strung to the development template he has provided for all stakeholders in the greater Delta project.

“As we look ahead in the coming months, I assure you all of our unbroken strides that will manifest in more projects inauguration and make life more meaningful to our people. This promise is with every sense of responsibility”.

He said DESOPADEC intervention in critical infrastructure such as education, health, power, housing, transportation and commerce has been unprecedented, in addition to its resolve to upscale its human capital development in empowering the women and creating a window of vocational enhancement for the teeming youths.

Ogieh said all efforts were therefore inextricably strung to the development template the Governor has provided for all stakeholders in the greater Delta project and assured of an unbroken strides that would manifest in more projects inauguration that would make life more meaningful to people.

