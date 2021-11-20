Rising Afro-pop artiste, Oluwasaanu Ileri Iyanu better known as Cappella, has stated that his groovy song ‘Asiko’ will make a major impact in the Nigerian music industry.

Asked about the impact the song would make in the Nigerian music industry, Cappella answered: “I see it making a major impact in the Nigerian music industry .It’s a song people can relate to. It gives a sense of comfort, it’s a mid tempo with classic harmonies and comforting lyrics .It can be enjoyed by both young and old ones”.

For the song, Cappella joined forces with his gifted brother, Lion to make it an entertaining tune.

‘Asiko’ is a groovy Afropop song with appealing bass line, harmonious beat and excellent vocal delivery. In the less than three minutes song, both artistes croon about life being governed by time and pray to God to give them the good things of life in order to have fun and ‘flex’

On what inspired the song, Cappella said: “Asiko” means time in Yoruba language. The song is an Afro infused sound which explains the effects of time on human existence and how we are able to cope when struggling at some stages in our lives. It took few hours to compose and produce the song”.

Cappella who has a unique name also opened up on how he came about his moniker.

“I once organized an acapella performance in a church. The performance got a love of rave reviews after the event to the extent that people started calling me “Cappella”

Going down memory lane, Cappella said the video shoot experience was remarkable.

“The video was shot by Abula, everyone on set was well prepared and equipped which made the production easy and smooth. It took hours to complete the video and it was a fun time working as a team on this project”.