…Orders high powered investigation

… To compensate victims

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government on Tuesday described as “inappropriate response” the action of the soldiers who burnt houses, shops, vehicles of residents of Awonmanma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state, last Monday in retaliation of one of the soldiers allegedly killed by unknown gunmen in the area.

The governor stated this to newsmen in Owerri, through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

The governor’s reason was that two wrongs would not make a right. He, however, ordered a full-blown investigation to ascertain the cause of the crisis and the extent of loss of properties involved.

The governor who condemned the killing of a soldier and the burning of the properties belonging to Awonmanma residents also promised his government was going to assist the victims to recover from the loss.

According to the government, “Imo State Government is shocked and dismayed over the events in Awommamma in Oru East local government area of the state. The ugly event is regrettable and avoidable

“Government condemns the murder of a soldier by the so-called unknown gunmen. Certainly, this soldier who was on a legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property on this fateful Monday of November 22nd did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

“On the other hand, Government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers. The indiscriminate burning of residential and businesses premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right. Government has good reasons to believe that there is more to the sad event than meets the eyes.

“Consequently, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State has ordered a high powered investigation into the incident to unravel the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of life and property.

“Government, therefore, advises both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain peace while the investigation lasts. Government appreciates the enormous sacrifice by security agencies with the attendant risks, to keep lmo save for all law-abiding citizens. Equally, government restates its charge to security agencies in the state to always abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out by their services while carrying out their legitimate assignments.”

“On the other hand, communities are advised to always cooperate with security agencies to track down and arrest criminals in their midst.

“Finally, Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the dead soldier while deeply sympathising with the victims of the crisis. give the government take immediate measures to ameliorate their losses while at the same time ensuring that such an ugly incident does not recur,” the Imo government promised.

Vanguard News Nigeria