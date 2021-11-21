By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI),Ilorin in Kwara state in collaboration with Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has organised a 5-day training for 100 women from the constituents

on new and existing developments that can make them to be successful in agribusiness.

The theme of the training was “Unlocking backyard farming.”,while the goal of the training was to equip the women with the requisite skills to engage in Poultry farming, Piggery and Cassava farming for profitability.

Topics treated during the Five-days programme include; Understanding the basic concept of entrepreneurship, Introduction to backyard farming business, and Basic agronomic practices for arable crop production.

Others are;Marketing of backyard farming produce and innovations, Basic management routine for animal husbandry, Record keeping for business sustainability, and Risk and risk management in backyard farming.

The five days training which was facilitated by the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson took place at the Seriake Dickson Foundation, Toru-Oruwa, Bayelsa State.

The institute in collaboration with McGeorge Consulting Ltd. organized the five days entrepreneurship training and empowerment for the 100 selected women of Sagbama and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State, which was attended by over 80% of the expected participants.

Present at the training were the representative of the Senator , Hon. Ogola Anthony and the Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State governor on Agricultural Enterprise, Dr. (Mrs) Ajuwa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Managing Director of McGeorge Consulting Ltd., Engr. Oluwole Farounbi who was represented by the Lead Consultant, Engr. Dr. Olusola Ogunjirin, appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria, the management of Agricultural and Rural Management Institute, and the Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson, for facilitating the training.

Engr Farounbi welcomed all participants and expressed the readiness of the McGeorge Consulting Ltd. to deliver a top-quality training.

He also charged participants to be attentive and be ready to put learnings of the training into practice.

In his welcome speech, Hon. Ogola Anthony, extended the goodwill message of Senator Seriake Dickson and his commitment to facilitating similar empowerment packages to the people of the district particularly the women.

He emphasized the importance of Agriculture and encouraged the women to go into agriculture as food remains the primary need of man.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Agricultural Enterprise, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajuwa, expressed the desire of Senator Dickson to keep rolling out programmes and special packages to women in the district.

As a practicing agriculturist, she encouraged the women to take agriculture as a business in order to profit maximally from it.

The participants also went on a field trip to a big poultry farm in Yenagoa.

At the end of the training, the participants were presented their starter packs based on their preferred choice of agri-enterprise.

The participants commended the federal government, the management of Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and McGeorge Consulting Ltd. for the well-organized training and planned to put the experience garnered from the training to profitable use.