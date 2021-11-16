By Demola Akinyemi

The Executive Director, Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute,(ARMTI) in Ilorin Kwara state Dr. Femi Oladunni has urged Nigerian youths to key into Agribusiness being the only viable and realistic means to survive the current economic hardship facing the country.

Oladunni, said this at the Five day training and empowerment programme the institute organised for 50 selected youth of Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

The training which commenced on the 8th of November was facilitated by the Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Senator Moses Cleopas and was conducted by McGeorge Consulting Ltd. The training was held at Jerry Century Place, Yenagoa.

The Executive Director of ARMTI ,Dr Oladunni urged the participants to be determined to escape the current economic challenges facing the nation through the empowerment programme.

Dr. Femi Oladunni, who was represented by Mr. Charles Farayola at the occasion therefore encouraged the participants to pay rapt attention during the training in order to maximize the benefits of the programme.

He said the programme became necessary because Nigeria is battling with a multi-faceted security challenge,adding that one of the primary causes of this challenge is youth unemployment.

He said,”Agriculture is one of the largest employers of labor across Africa. In spite of this, not so many of the unemployed youth see agriculture as a career that can earn them a living. To this end, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute organized this five-day training and empowerment programme for 50 selected youth of Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.”

He said that,” With the spate of the current economic hardship facing the country, doing a business in agribusiness is a viable avenue to stay economically relevant as food remains the most basic need of man.”

Facilitator of the programme, Senator Moses Cleopas who spoke through his representative Mr. Ekubo Paebi appreciated the participants for honouring the invitation to the training and expressed the desire of the lawmaker to facilitate similar programmes that will benefit the youth within the senatorial district.

He listed the training content to include several topics like; Understanding the basic concept of Entrepreneurship, Developing a business plan, Risk and risk management in agribusiness, Business structure of agriculture, The concept of value chain and value addition, Fund mobilization for agribusiness enterprise.

Others are Poultry farming and its value chain prospects, Poultry farming and its value chain prospects, Role of ICT in agribusiness enterprise, Fish farming and its value chain prospects, From thrash to cash: Profiting from agricultural wastes and cassava production and its value chain.

The participants were also taken to a standard poultry farm for field trip.

The Lead Consultant, McGeorge Consulting Ltd., Engr. Oluwole Farounbi in his remark charged the participants to see the training as ample opportunity to engage in entrepreneurial activities in the agricultural value chain.