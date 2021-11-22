By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has condemned the demands of Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it was an attempt to circumvent the will of Justice.

Alhaji Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard yesterday enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari not to give in to the appeal of the Igbo leaders, warning that it would set a dangerous precedent in the country.

According to him, the court process should be allowed to run, adding that if at the end Kanu was found not guilty he should be released.

” There have been very weighty allegations relating to mindless murder , threat to our sovereignty as a nation , allegations of terrorism and all that leveled against the Indigenous People of Biafra , the group led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu leads. It will set a dangerous trend in the country if the court process is not allowed to run full blast. “, he warned.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu who said he was speaking for national interest and national security recalled that the Kanu led IPOB, allegedly massacred several northerners in Obigbo part of Rivers State, Abia and several parts of the east, adding that Igbo who dared to go against Sit-at-home order given by IPOB were allegedly killed under questionable circumstance.

He said for sake of national peace it would be proper for Mazi Kanu to be allowed to go through the court to either be cleared or convicted of the allegations.

“This is the only country we all have. If we allow Kanu to be released by Mr President on the grounds of the appeal by the Igbo leaders , I fear that the country will suffer more harm than gains from the action”, he said.

” The Goodwill by Mr President will portray the country as a nation and people not governed by laws. Remember that IPOB allegedly killed soldiers, Policemen , even prominent Igbo natives . For the sake of Justice and fairness , the court process should be allowed to run”, he said.

Alhaji Saidu also advised against statements like , ” President Buhari should handover to Igbo and so on”, stressing that such words make mockery of the nation’s democracy.

“President Buhari has only one vote. Igbo and all others angling for the position of President of the country should take their campaign to the people. Votes are not decided in the presidential Villa”, he said.

” I am always disturbed when I hear some prominent Igbos call on President Buhari to hand over to the Igbos. This is a democracy and not a military government. We should stop acting as if Mr President has the powers to decide where his successor will come from “, he said.

Alhaji Saidu said he would continue to speak along the lines of popular democracy and national interest in the country,advising that President Buhari should be very careful with how the appeal by the Igbo leaders is handled .

It would be recalled that some prominent Igbo leaders and Ministers in the cabinet of President Buhari had made an appeal for the unconditional release of Kanu when they met with the President at the Presidential Villa last week .