The president of Architects’ Registration Council of Nigeria ARCON, Arc. Oladipupo Ajayi, has reiterated the need for collaboration among allied professions to be able to proffer solutions to myriad of challenges confronting the built environment.

In his goodwill message delivered at the just concluded “Building Information Modelling” workshop organised by Association of Consulting Architects Nigeria ACAN, in Lagos weekend, Ajayi said “The Building Information Modelling affords us as architects to properly and adequately collaborate with colleagues in the allied profession in proffering solutions to the challenges of our industry.

“In the same vein, responding to these needs calls for proper collaboration with other professionals in the built environment”.

According to ARCON boss, “As consultants, individuals, and businesses, we need to embrace these tools, technology, and know-how to meet the needs of clients swiftly and respond appropriately to the needs of the built environment. This is the time for us as Architect Consultants to explore, adapt, and harness new-age technology in their delivery of professional services and products for sustainability.

“I know that the role “Building Information Modelling” plays in the delivering of qualitative architectural products in this information era cannot be overemphasized. There is no denying that the past 20 months have been rocky for all professionals and consultants of diverse disciplines all over the world.

“The upsurge of the novel Corona virus pandemic disrupted virtually all business and consultancy activities across the globe Nigeria inclusive. It halted businesses, cancelled global conferences and corporate gatherings, and it wreaked havoc on our professional practices, as the award of contracts was in its record low.

“As we are emerging out of the pandemic gradually, it is obvious that things would no longer be the same. To survive in the COVID-19 era, our economies calls for swift adoption of tools and technology; diversification of products and or services;and fast delivery channels.

“I am therefore, confident that a lot of learning, unlearning, relearning and re-skilling would take place during this event as the resource persons who have been invited to share their ideas with us are consultants par excellence and professionals of impeccable quality.

“ARCON as a regulatory body is doing all it can to ensure that all architects are carried along in this regard, and as a result, we are implementing policies that would enhance the quality of architectural services delivered, and also create enabling environment for us to perform their roles within the society.

I am particularly excited that ACAN is keying in to the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) being a scheme fashioned out for the Continuous Professional Development, training and retraining of architects on modern trends and other vital information.