By Peter Egwuatu

Architects under the aegis of Association of Consulting Architects of Nigeria (ACAN), have commended Vitapur Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, for manufacturing of modern building materials that serve as sources of foreign exchange for Nigeria.

According to ACAN, Vitapur has made a giant stride in the manufacturing of building materials such as insulation boards, pre-insulated roofing sheets and sandwich panels amongst others that are predominately imported into Nigeria.

Addressing a group of architects who visited the company’s facilities in Lagos on Monday, ACAN’s honourary Treasurer, Feyi Ogunneye expressed optimism that Vitapur’s quality products would make modern building materials readily available in Nigeria as scarcity of forex has made importation expensive. She commended the company’s management for the foresight and breakthrough at a period when everyone is yearning for local content.

Corroborating her, another ACAN member, Mr. Emediong Nsimah said, “This is an era of embracing local content. For many years, Nigeria depends of foreign countries for virtually everything. I am impressed with Vitapur’s efforts. Our visit has exposed us to a lot about the company’s products.”

Vitapur’s General Manager, Engineer Yemi Mofikoya, explained that the company was a major player in West Africa, adding that the company embarked on backward integration to ease the challenges of importation.