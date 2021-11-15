.

Apomu Descendants Union has demonstrated its readiness to assist the government in moving the state education sector forward by donating 140 pieces of furniture to two public schools in Apomu community.

The schools are Muslim Grammar School and Community High School Ayepe Apomu.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the state government, Hon, Folorunso Oladoyin thanked the donors and expressed delight that the education policy reversal in Osun state is yielding expected results.

The Commissioner explained that education is not something that the government can shoulder alone but needs partnership from all education stakeholders. He thanked Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu for supervising the gesture to fruition.

In his speech, Alapomu advised the students to be humble, obedient and focused on their studies as opportunities could open for them at any time.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of ADU, Engr Soliu Abass thanked the state for the reversal of education policies in the state adding that it will bring more friendly relationships between government and stakeholders in education.

He used the opportunity to highlight the roles and responsibilities of ADU towards the development of Apomu.

Professor Lateef Agbaje, Chairman of the Education Committee of ADU promised that the furniture will be donated to more schools in the community in phases. He said this is just the first phase of the development projects

The event took place on November 9 at the Palace of Alapomu of Apomu.

Among those in attendance were Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomu Kingdom and other government functionaries

Vanguard News Nigeria