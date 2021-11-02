By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIA’s leading container terminal operator, A. P. Moller Terminals Apapa participated in the UK Trade Exposition onboard HMS Trent, the warship visiting West Africa to combat piracy on the Gulf of Guinea and across Africa.

The ship made a stopover at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa on 26th October and held a Trade Exposition onboard.

HMS Trent is deploying to the Gulf of Guinea and is collaborating with the Nigerian Navy on combating piracy at sea and improve cargo flow to Nigeria.

“We had the opportunity to talk with exhibitors, one of which is currently contracted for LED Lightning in our terminal – Talk Ports. We also met service providers with whom we share passion in the area of environmental sustainability and energy optimization,” the Procurement Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Chinyere Adenaike, said.

Also speaking, the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the exposition provided opportunity for professional bonding.

“One of the biggest benefits of participating at the show was the opportunity to create professional bonds. It was an avenue to meet with potential valuable partners who were present to facilitate trade. Participating in the exposition gave us an opportunity to meet with multinational organizations in the area of security, ship building, renewable energy, port solutions, who can be APM Terminals’ potential partners. We believe that these good relationships can improve our operation and lead to more success in the future,” Ogunniyi said.

APM Terminals is the largest container terminal in West Africa. With an investment of about USD438 million, the terminal has continued to introduce new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability, in a cost-effective manner.