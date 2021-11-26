…appeals to State Govts to provide 1, 000 hectares of land each

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE apex body of farmers’ cooperatives in Nigeria, National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited, NANFACOS, yesterday, assured coordinated activities in the nation’s agricultural sector as far as food production is concerned.

The assurance was given by the National President, NANFACOS, Hon Nwagwugwu Uzoma, in an address during a press conference held in Abuja, where issues of farmers’ cooperatives were highlighted as strategic to revamping food production, especially in the face of skyrocketing food prices, and added that the cooperatives remain cardinal for all levels of government to succeed.

According to Uzoma, NANFACOS is established as an umbrella body that unites, regulates and supervises all farmers’ cooperative societies in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and it also includes as its affiliates, the State farmers’ cooperative apexes which comprises the secondary and primary cooperative societies of each state and the FCT.

Some of the aims and objectives of the organization which include to unite, regulate and supervise all farmers cooperative societies in Nigeria, for abundant food production via processing, packaging, marketing and improving the income of smallholder cooperative farmers, with cooperative best practices; to seek welfare of the entire cooperative farmers in Nigeria through funding at affordable interest rates; to check the challenges associated with credit delivery system to cooperative farmers and ensure innovative business; to source funds locally and internationally, monitoring same to ensure empowerment of cooperative farmers for a change; ton use extension services to constantly educate members on modern empowerment of cooperative farmers for a change; improve standard of living of most vulnerable in our society, Nigeria; to ensure that our member cooperative societies imbibe the cooperative culture of equity contribution and capitalization through thrift savings and share holding; and to partner government and other relevant local and international organizations to achieve our entire aims and objectives.

He said: “The organization was given official recognition via its registration by the Federal Department of Cooperatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abuja in 2019, with registration No. FDC 0024, in accordance with the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act, Cap No. 98 of 2004.

“The NANFACOS Ltd is established to, among other things, compliment the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in the agricultural sector, particularly, on the commodity value chains, which amounts to adding value to the various agricultural produce, for optimum end advantage.

“It is designed to support the Federal Government in ensuring that agriculture maintains its stay in Nigeria as the giant of Africa, for abundant and sustainable food production, security, employment opportunities and wealth creation, for the teeming population of her citizens nationwide.”

However, speaking on farmers’ non-repayment of loans from banks, the NANFACOS boss assured that it would be a thing of the past as far as his organisation’s strategy to make farmers pay back loans is concerned.

He also decried some farmers who take loans and abscond but appealed to banks and other financial houses to have confidence on farmers who are in cooperatives under NANFACOS.

“We are going to erase that syndrome of not repaying loans. Some farmers think loan is part of the national cake they have received, but that is wrong, but we will make sure that farmers henceforth stop their attitude of running away with loans given to them.

“One of the loopholes discovered in loan repayment is lack of monitoring the beneficiaries on utilization of loans for the purpose they were given.

“There is need to sensitize farmers on the issue of loans they receive and how to manage the loans to help their business as farmers.

“NANFACOS as a national apex body is working on cooperative principles and methodologies on borrowing, lending and recovery, having a standard and efficient management structure is poised to empower our farmers by accessing loans for purchase of agricultural inputs, seedlings and other materials on behalf of the farmers across the nation, as well as monitor and guarantee same with prudent and efficient supervision, and making sure that loans accessed through any financial institution of the national apex body are repaid as and when due”, he said.

However, he (Uzoma) appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to support NANFACOS by persuading state governments to provide at least 1, 000 hectares of farmland each for NANFACOS for agricultural activities in every state.

Also wants financial backup in form of a presidential support for the strengthening of activities of its operations including official vehicles for smooth operations.