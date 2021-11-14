By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for next year’s (2022) Governorship Elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to the Party’s official notice signed by the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe, sale of nomination forms for Ekiti begins 16th November and for Osun 18th November 2021.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed June 18, 2022, for the Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022, for the same exercise in Osun state.

