.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Concerned Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of February 2022 for the long-awaited national convention of the party, warning the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC against delay tactics.

The stakeholders are also known as APC Rebirth Group asked Buni to immediately commence the processes leading or the convention, specifically demanding that he announce the date for the exercise.

In a statement signed by Engr. Aliyu Audu, the stakeholders said the president’s directive represents a clear response to her persistent demand for the conduct of the national convention which will give the APC a new leadership.

He said the new leadership is expected to commence the much needed rebirth of the party in line with its founding principles and ideology.

Part of the statement reads; “When, on the 6th of October, 2021, the APC Rebirth Group wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari calling on him to intervene in some urgent matters posing an existential threat to the party, it was because we knew of his outstanding pedigree as a listening leader who welcomes genuine concerns, especially one that is for the good of all.

“We are, therefore, extremely pleased that Mr President has not only listened to the pleas contained in our letter but has also acted positively on them.

“We thank the President as the leader of the party for demonstrating an obvious willingness to listen to all party men and women without any iota of prejudice.

“Now that the President has given a clear directive on the convention, we call on the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC to take the presidential mandate further by immediately commencing the process that will give APC a befitting and transparent convention that all members would be proud of. Apart from showing the seriousness it attaches to the approval by the president, the Caretaker Committee must not only announce a specific date for the convention, it must put all the necessary machineries for the conduct of the convention in place without further delay.

“It is our hope and believe that the Caretaker Committee will not employ any delay tactics that will result in the need to further postpone the national convention from the February 2022 date as it has done in the past where its six months mandate has extended to almost one and half year. The major, if not the only, task before the Caretaker Committee as of today is the conduct of the national convention and this must be pursued with all vigour and seriousness it deserves.

“While we await the release of the full timetable for the national convention, the Concerned APC Stakeholders reiterate its earlier position that the upcoming national convention must not only be free, fair and transparent but must be seen to be so by all party men and women. The convention must be open, credible and devoid of any form of imposition in whatever guise. It is time the APC again subject the emergence of its leadership to the will and consent of the majority of party members rather than the backdoor consensus arrangements of any bloc or group.

“The APC Rebirth Group, in its avowed commitment to ensuring that our party is returned to its core progressive ideals and foundation, will continue to watch the processes leading to the convention closely and ensure that only individuals with requisite pedigree emerged as new leaders of the APC”.