By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of Taraba State APC- National Youth Connectivity Network( APC- NYCN) yesterday endorsed the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman of the party.

The APC- NYCN said that as members of the group from Taraba State in the North-East geo-political zone of the country, they have made up their minds to throw their weights behind Senator Musa because he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023 and beyond.

The group described Senator Musa as an embodiment of “patriotism, masses-friendly legislator with exemplary leadership qualities, rare in today’s Nigeria”.

The APC- NYCN, Taraba State was led on the visit to Senator Musa in Abuja by the North-East Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Habibu Sallau Jalingo and the National Secretary, Comrade Idris Gidado Jalingo.

Speaking, Sallau Jalingo said, “Taraba State APC-National Youth Connectivity Network (APC-NYCN) Executives and other members have unanimously endorsed the aspiration of Senator Muhammad Sani Musa, (313) for the position of National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC come 2021 National Convention “

According to the group, ” Senator Musa has been a detribalized Nigerian with powerful connections beyond ethno-geographic barriers and religious persuasions.

“Given the Senator’s unrivalled records of conflict resolution efforts, he has the capacity to consolidate on the APC’s unity,

“At this point in the history of this nation, what the masses need is someone with decent democratic credentials, armed with sound knowledge of modern leadership and the challenges of today’s Nigeria that require a holistic approach, as we saunter towards 2023 and even beyond.

“With Senator Musa’s well-known records of empowering the less-privileged members of the society, mobilization of massive support for the APC at national levels and partaking in peace-building strategies, he has already made his mark as a proactive political leader and democrat.”

Also on the visit were the Northeast Zonal Youth Leader, Comrade Idris Mamuda Gagare; the state Coordinator, Comrade Abdulmumini Abdulhamid; Coordinator, Taraba North, Hon Abubakar Bappa; Youth Leader, Hon. Muktar A Baka , Deputy Youth Leader Comr Daniel Simon, State Women Leader Haj. Hadiza Umar Danburam, Zonal Women Leader Taraba South Haj. Salamatu Musa Gadu , Zonal Women Leader Taraba North, Miss Sha’awanatu Aliyu, amongst others.