By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One of the frontline National Chairmanship aspirants of All Progressives Congress(APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha has called for more youths inclusion in the arts of the nation’s leadership come 2023.

Mallam Mustapha who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Monday shortly after being honoured as “Philanthropist of Our Time” by the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, said that, the youths inclusion in the day to day governance would provide them the needed opportunity to offer fresh ideas that would uplift the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said, “My message to you is that this moment is your moment. In politics and governmance, trade and business, sports, and particularly the ICT, there is a renewed vigor on the youths and their participation in nation building.

“We all need to seize the moment and make the best use of it. Like I said in a recent public discourse, it’s youths o’clock. In other words, this is the moment for the youths, and I encourage you all to make the best use of the opportunity”.

The aspirant who is also Turaki of Ilorin added, “There is no better evidence that the youths are now being sought after for solution and leadership than what the present government in Kwara state is doing in terms of youths inclusiveness in governmance.

“In recent past, I do not think there’s any government that has offered the youths a quality platform to shine than the APC-led administration in Kwara state.

“The least you owe the brain behind this revolution, Mallam Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, is to be dutiful, diligent, trustworthy and responsible in any role assigned to you.

“This is why one is not surprised that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is being honoured today with the youth friendly award.

“My dear brothers and sisters, to whom much is given, definitely much more is expected in return. By living up to expectations in any position the youths may be assigned, you will inadvertently pave the way for more youths inclusion in the affairs of the state.

“Youths should support and not pull down their kind. When you see any member of your generation trying to climb the ladder of leadership, either in politics or business or even community development, be supportive of the effort”.

Represented at the event by Alhaji Uthman Balogun, the Deputy Director of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, Mustapha said, “We ask for more spaces for the youths not only in Kwara state but nationally.

“Insha Allah, whenever the opportunity presents itself to me, I make a solemn commitment to ensure that the youths take the central stage.

“I must not complete this message without thanking members of Youth Assembly of Nigeria for finding me worthy of the award of ” Philanthropist of our time.”

“Although, our philanthropic activities are being done for God and humanity, without craving earthly reward, it is nevertheless heartwarming that these efforts are being appreciated from far and wide.

“I assure you that the award will only but spur my team and I to double up our philanthropic efforts. By this, either directly or indirectly, we are supporting the government’s social safety programme, which is a toast nationally”.