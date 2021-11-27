.

By Henry Umoru

The race for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has begun with President Muhammadu Buhari, giving the go-ahead for the APC to hold its national convention in February 2022 to elect its national executive officers.

Speaking with State House correspondents last week after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the issue of the national convention which was the outcome of the meeting of the Progressives Governors, was tabled before President Buhari who he said graciously gave the party the nod to hold the convention next February.

With this development, the battle line has now been drawn between a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and some former governors for the position of National Chairman of the APC, just as several stakeholders are making behind-the-scenes consultations on their prospects of taking over from the Caretaker National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

It would be recalled that the Buni-led Caretaker committee got the nod of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC to stay on for a six-months extended period in December 2020 and also got a vote of confidence from the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the APC.

.

Now that the Ides of February is here for the National Convention, it will then bring to an end, the administration of Buni.

Vanguard has gathered that at next year’s National Convention, with the position of the National Chairman zoned to the North Central, an underdog is being pencilled down for the position from the geo-political zone of the country against the backdrop that President Buhari is said not to be comfortable having a former Governor to occupy the position, thereby making the coast very clear for a serving Senator from Niger State for the plum job.

Since the APC came on board in 2013, following the merger that took place, the party has been chaired by only former State governors beginning from Chief Bisi Akande, Osun state; Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Edo state; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Edo and to the incumbent National Chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

This as gathered, is fuelling why there is a push for a paradigm shift from a former Governor to one who has not served in that capacity in Nigeria to be the head of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

Taking a look at some of the frontrunners in the contest for the position of the APC National Chairman, we have the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa; former Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, also a present Senator representing Nasarawa South; Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

Others are a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC Saliu Mustapha and the Hakimin Jimeta, Mr Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

The Senator who is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, representing Niger East. is a progressive personality, with a strong history of leading high-performance teams to meet or exceed objectives.

With arguments against having ex-governors as national chairman of the party, there are strong indications that Senator Musa is the underdog because he is young, especially for the generational change that is urgently required for the APC and he has the physical energy to run the affairs of the party.

The Senator also has the support of his colleagues from his geo-political zone, the majority at the Upper Chamber, that cuts all the thirty- six states of the country, the nation’s capital and including most members of the House of Representatives.

It has been gathered that as a Senator from the North Central and with arguments that no one outside of the Action Congress of Nigeria ACN tendency has ever led the party, the pendulum is shifting to Musa.

Senator Musa who came from one of the legacy parties, the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP is therefore being favoured for the position as the Presidential ticket may likely go to another person outside of the defunct ACN and the defunct Congress for Progressive CPC tendency, President Muhammadu Buhari had to be a member of that political tendency.

Besides the fact that Senator Musa is a founding member of the APC, what he has that is going for him is the fact he is reputed to be a highly organized, dedicated, passionate and hardworking person with proven integrity in all the places he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date.

According to the groups that have thrown its weight behind him, the Veteran Journalists Forum, VJF, Musa possesses proven skills in developing consensus at a party, committee and legislative levels, adding, he is a “talented relationship-builder, problem-solver and leader with accomplished career both in and outside government. Enthusiastic about applying expertise toward helping people of diverse classes in Nigeria.

The Group’s Secretary-General, John Femi Adi said that Senator Musa has been a “detribalized Nigerian” with “powerful connections beyond ethno-geographic barriers and religious persuasions”.

According to the group, given the Senator’s unrivalled records of conflict resolution efforts, he has the capacity to consolidate on the APC’s unity, even as they also described the Niger State lawmaker as an embodiment of “patriotism, masses-friendly legislator with exemplary leadership qualities, rare in today’s Nigeria”.

The Group had declared that “At this point in the history of this nation, what the masses need is someone with decent democratic credentials, armed with sound knowledge of modern leadership and the challenges of today’s Nigeria that require a holistic approach, as we saunter towards 2023 and even beyond.

“With the lawmaker’s well-known records of empowering the less-privileged members of the society, mobilization of massive support for the APC at national levels and partaking in peace-building strategies, the Senator has already made his mark as a proactive political leader and democrat.”

Another support group, the Northern groups from the three geo-political zones of the north who endorsed Senator Musa for National Chairman through the Convener, Abdulrahman Labo had said, “As the National Convention of our great party, the APC is fast approaching, we unanimously agreed to appeal to the leadership of the party to kindly zone the position of National Chairman to North Central and also rally round support for Sen. Sani Musa 313 as the next elected National Chairman during the National Convention.

“We the leaders of APC Stakeholders Forum in collaboration with some civil society Organizations rediscover the ability of Sen Sani Musa 313 in the transformation of the party and reward system for party soldiers.

“We are working tirelessly for the victory of the party and we also need a leader with reward system ideology like him that will recognize us and incorporate us into the government at the end of every Elections “

Ali Modu Sheriff

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff holds the record of being the first elected governor to serve two consecutive terms in Borno state following his election in 2003 and again in 2007 on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People Party, ANPP.

Also from the ANPP tendency, he is a founding member of the APC but immediately ditched it and left for the PDP ahead of the 2015 general election

The former Borno State Governor is reputed to have a big war chest. What would count against him is his series of defections in the past and the way he handled the PDP when he was acting National Chairman.

Abdulaziz Yari

The former governor of Zamfara State has never hidden his ambition to lead the party at the national level and as the immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum NGF, it is believed that he must have got some political friendships across the board.

Also of the ANPP political tendency, he does not yet have the support of his state governor, Bello Matawalle who recently defected to the APC, just as his detection unsettled the political climate in the state APC as he naturally became the leader of the party by virtue of his office as Governor.

However, Yari is said to be uncomfortable with the governor becoming the leader of the party. The question that begs for an answer now is, will the governor support him against the backdrop of the experience in Edo where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was supported by his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki to become party chairman troubled the Governor and nearly have him a bloodied political nose?

There are insinuations that Yari’s aspiration for the party’s chairmanship position will spoil the chances of North West getting the 2023 Vice Presidential slot.

Tanko Al-Makura

He is the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, he is currently representing Nasarawa South in the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals as he is also said to be interested in the position of APC National Chairman.

Al-makura who has not been talking so much about his ambition, usually shy away from media inquiries and he was elected governor of Nasarawa State in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party formed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Al-Makura is said to have the support of his state governor, Abdullahi Sule, what could count against him is that he belongs to the CPC political tendency in the party, even as it is being argued that the president also comes from the defunct CPC as past APC Chairmen have come from the ACN tendency.

As the battle takes place in February 2022 between the underdog and ex- Governors, we watch as events unfold.

Vanguard News Nigeria