.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Minister of Aviation and a founding Chieftain of the ruling All progressive congress, APC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that he has no regrets whatsoever joining the ruling party following stories in some sections of the media saying he has been betrayed after joining the party recently.

Fani-Kayode stated that he is happy at the party and that his destiny is irreversible.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Fani-Kayode met President Buhari alongside the APC’s caretaker chairman, Gov Mai Mala Buni, an action that generated widespread reactions from Nigerians, especially FFK’s followers saying he joined the party to get a ministerial slot.

Fani-Kayode, via his tweet handle, stated that he never said the APC has betrayed him that he is a proud member of the party.

“I am proud to be a member of the APC. I have NO regrets. I NEVER said that APC has betrayed me. I am proud & honoured to be at the party. What God has ordained cannot be stopped. I shall be what God wants me to be. My destiny is irreversible and I am unstoppable,” He tweeted.

There are indications that Fani-Kayode has been pencilled for a ministerial slot in the Buhari administration with political pundits saying a cabinet shakeup is likely before the end of this present administration.

Vanguard reports that the All Progressive Congress, APC, has slated its party’s National Convention for February next year as Nigerians continue to anticipate who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

Vanguard News Nigeria