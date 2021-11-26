The Gombe state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied report alleging mass resignation of its ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Mr Moses Kyari, the state APC publicity secretary disclosed this when he addressed newsmen on Thursday in Gombe.



Kyari was reacting to a social media report indicating that over 80 per cent of APC ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba LGA have resigned their positions in solidarity with Sen. Danjuma Goje.



He described the report as very dangerous and malicious.



He said that the report alleging that all the executives in the 11 wards of Yamaltu/Deba LGA have resigned their positions in solidarity with Sen. Danjuma Goje was false.

“This is not true, it is a lie from the pit of hell and as you can see the people concerned have addressed a news conference.



“The people that were allegedly said to have resigned have come to debunk that and to tell the true story of what really transpired.

“Some of the people whose names appear on the list are not even in town; some of them are even sick and could not go out, how did their names appear on the list,” he said.



The publicity secretary described the report as the handiwork of enemies of the party in the state adding that a committee would be set up to investigate the source of the story.



“We shall take punitive actions by going to court to ensure that the people involved are brought to book,” he said.



Also speaking, Alhaji Ali Kure, Chairman APC Yamaltu/Deba LGA said the report was laughable and shocking, describing it as fake news.



Kure stated that the fake news was the handiwork some desperate elements in the state politics.



“That is very bad; we expect all citizens to support the government of Gov Inuwa Yahaya who is driving the state to greater heights.



“Up till this moment that I am addressing you, none of the executives has officially inform me or the party, that he has re-signed his position.



“Rather we have sat with all of them and they confirmed that they remain in their respective positions.



The council chairman said the entire members of the APC in Yamaltu/Deba were still holding on to their positions.

