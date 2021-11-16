APC Crisis: Ganduje's former Deputy, Abubakar, joins Shekarau's faction

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau(2nd left); Professor Hafiz Abubakar(2nd right) and others.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Professor Hafiz Abubakar, who served as the Deputy governor to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in his first term, has dumped the governor’s camp for Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s camp.

This followed the split in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, after the recently concluded parallel congresses in the state.

Hafiz was Ganduje’s deputy from 2015 to 2018. In the build-up for the 2019 election, he dumped the governor.

He then contested for governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by former Kano governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. He also dumped the PDP for PRP.

After he lost the candidacy to a rival in the PRP, he then came back again to join Ganduje in the APC.

Now that the APC has two factions led by Ganduje and Shekarau, Prof Hafiz has made his position clear that he is with the Shekarau’s faction, while attending a political gathering organised at Shekarau’s residence on Tuesday.

He lamented over how the APC faction led by Governor Ganduje is manipulated by only three people as against the interest of others.

