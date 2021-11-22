Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Disturbed by Sunday’s pronouncement of a youth group in Kaduna dissolving the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has said the battle to get the CECPC out of the way must follow all laid down rules of the party.

The Progressive Youth Movement led by a former governorship aspirant in Kogi state, Mustapha Audu had at the end of its Northwest town hall meeting in Kaduna on Sunday announced the dissolution of the Buni-led CECPC, adding that it would put in place a committee which would conduct the party’s national convention by February 2022.

However, the APC Rebirth Group in a statement signed by one of its leaders, Engr. Aliyu Audu said while it agrees with some of the sentiments raised by the youth movement, it would not tackle illegality with illegality.

He said; “The attention of the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has been drawn to a communique by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). We wish to dissociate ourselves from this intemperate action and to state that we do not support it in anyway.

“While we share in some of the sentiments expressed by the youth group, especially those bothering on inclusion and the slow process leading to the much-anticipated convention of the party; we however believe that a blatant disregard for constituted authority is not the way to go”.

According to him, it is the considered opinion of the APC Rebirth Group that all party members must show respect and regard for offices and those who occupy them.

“While we believe that all groups and individuals within the party have the absolute right to express their grievances and even push for the needed reforms, just like we have done severally, we nonetheless believe that such actions must be in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party. We would not encourage any group or individuals arrogating to themselves powers they do not have.

“While we reiterate our position on inclusion and the need to build a party that works for everyone, we call on all who feel strongly about the APC to exercise decorum, respect the rules of the party and not seek to engage in anti-social behaviours that violate the sanctity of the APC. The party has rules and procedures for changing leadership, and all party members, no matter how strongly we feel, must explore the legitimate and stipulated party rules and not act outside of them.

“We would like to again use this opportunity to reaffirm our call that the Gov. Buni-led Caretaker Committee, in the larger interest of the party members, should endeavour as a matter of urgency to do the right thing and put an end to all these needless distractions”, the stakeholders added.

Vanguard News Nigeria