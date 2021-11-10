

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has assured one of the frontrunners for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress APC Mallam Saliu Mustapha of support.

A statement issued by the media office of the aspirant in Abuja quoted the governor as giving his words at a banquet in the aftermath of Mustapha’s turbaning as the Turaki of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said: “We have come a long way since the days of the Congress for Progressive Change CPC. You have been very supportive of the administration and we will continue to count on your support. And also you should be able to count on our support as you progress in your political career.”

Governor Abdulrazaq had earlier noted that Mustapha deserved the title of Turaki of Ilorin based on his antecedents.

“it is a well-deserved position based on your great contribution to the welfare of our people.

“All I can say is God bless you and we wish you well on behalf of the people and government of Kwara state, and pray that you continue to contribute to the state in the way you have been doing,” he added.

Malam Mustapha is the youngest of all the aspirants for APC’s top job and the only one with a long-standing political relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, ahead of the yet-to-be scheduled National Convention of the APC, a group of professionals within the party has said for the party to continue to maintain its winning streak, it needs a bridge builder to succeed the current National Chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

Director-General of the Akume for APC National Chairman Campaign Organization, Chief Patrick Ojim stated this at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja.

He said following an in-depth study and painstaking research as well as a clinical diagnosis of APC’s political travails and adventures, there seem to have emerged the Nigerian version of the politburo, a party within the party.

“As a party with massive and enormous goodwill, anytime it experiences difficulties and challenges, solutions are not farfetched.

“The Mai Mala Buni led an extraordinary caretaker committee of our great party APC has not only been extraordinary but also with divine wisdom and absolute humanity, led the APC to its apogee. The party under H.E Mai Mala Buni is not just another political party in Nigeria. It is a global brand.

“Permit me to intimate you that both the leadership and members of AFANCO within and outside the shores of Nigeria consider the APC a home. We are not just stakeholders but also faithful, diehards and investors in the APC project. Having watched the growth and metamorphosis of the party surviving the masticating umbrage of the tropical caterpillar, common sense dictates that the photosynthetic process of transfer of power should be pursued with caution and foresight.

“At this stage of our socio-political development both as a party and nation, extreme care and due diligence must be exercised when assigning leadership responsibilities. We must shun bigotry, totalitarianism, corruption, ethnicity, religious and social discrimination and embrace incorruptibility, tolerance, social cohesion and nationalism.

We must emphasize and integrate the poor, needy, less privileged, widows, orphans and the vulnerable population into our national vision and mission.

“Consequently, we call on H.E Sen. Dr George Akume to come forward and take up the leadership of APC in the forthcoming convention. Our conviction is predicated on the fact that H.E Sen. Dr. George Akume has served meritoriously as a former Governor, Senator and now Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He has the acumen to succeed H.E Mai Mala Buni and lead the APC to more adventurous exploits and political conquest, bountiful harvests and National Prosperity. Akume is tested, trusted and a certified administrator moving through the ranks and ladder as a public officer, politician, and community leader.

His humanity and empathy are infectious. He is patient, focused and a bridge-builder, a problem solver as well as an attentive listener. He is pragmatic, generous, calm and meek as a lamb.

“He is the political gladiator and muster-point of North Central Nigeria and he possesses the magic wand that will positively increase the fortunes of our great party APC”, he added.

