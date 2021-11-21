By Tunde Oso

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo North, Hon. Francis Izuagie, has called for re-election of the senator representing the senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena, to gain ranking order in the National Assembly.

He stated that the incumbent, has done a lot to bring the dividends of democracy to the Afemai people, adding that “since the inception of democratic representation in the district, we have fared better under the leadership of Senator Francis Alimikhena”.

Hon. Izuagie therefore, enjoined all well meaanig sons and daughters of Kukuruku Division to to join in the vanguard to re- elect him in 2023.

Hon. Izuagie reiterated that representation can come from any clan in the district, as far as the person is giving us robust representation, delivering good governance and associating well with the masses, who remain the bedrock of democracy.

He stated that the senator has continuously ameliorated the poor by providing boreholes, transformers, street lights, motorcycles cars and more to cushion the effects of poverty in the area.

Finally, the Edo North political guru added the destiny of the district is in our hands and advised that we should not toy with what God has given us on a platter of gold.

The distinguished senator has renovated schools, health centers and created an awareness that the dividends of democracy can reach everyone in his constituency irrespective of political or religious divide.

Edo North let’s look beyond the historical background and give him another chance. I urge our political leaders to heed to the call of the Afemai people….. Give Aimikhena another chance to serve Afemai people.