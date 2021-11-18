.

The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi has vowed to improve the reading culture of Nigerians.

While fielding questions from newsmen on her transformational agenda as the new National Librarian, Prof Anunobi said the National Library shall be cultivating a reading culture geared towards building an informed citizenry.

She stated that the national library will commence the process of ensuring that schools especially those outside the federal capital territory observe library periods in their timetable. This according to her will inculcate early reading culture among young Nigerians.

Prof. Anunobi explained that the National Library has also commenced the process of creating virtual library services to ensure that information materials can be accessed by Nigerians anywhere in the world. She noted that the National Library will deploy information technology in making sure that people have unimpeded access to information in line with global best practices.

She stressed that the National Library will partner with the media and relevant stakeholders to sensitize citizens on the importance of reading and research.

The National Librarian maintained that despite operational challenges such as shortage of funds and low manpower, the national library will continue to meet the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in September approved the appointment of Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi as the new National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria.

Until her appointment, Prof Anunobi served as the University Librarian, Federal University of Technology Owerri.

She has also lectured at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, the Imo State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, and the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.