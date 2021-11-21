…as MCO calls for active private partnership participation in solid mineral sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the 2022 maiden Annual International Policy Conference and Expo, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, has moved to partner the Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, in developing the mining sector.

The Vice President Mines, ACCI, Dr Johnson Anene, made this intention known while on courtesy visit to the Director-General, MCO, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, to explain essence of the conference

Anene who also doubles as Chairman of ACCI Mining Trade group, led the delegation including Director of ACCI Policy Centre, Olawale Rasheed, said the conference is aimed to support government drive investment into the sector.

He said: “The conference and EXPO will be a one day event for 2022 and we want partnership with the relevant government agencies from the planning stage.

“We want to support government to drive investment into the sector through an integrated investment and policy conference with local and international partners.”

While responding to the request of the ACCI delegation, the Director-General of Mining Cadastral Office, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, solicited for synergy, partnership and pulling resources together between government and the private sector in order to boost specific solid minerals highly demanded across the world.

According to Nkom, it is high time the private key into mouth-watering government policies that would bring about high in return in investment in the nation’s solid minerals sector, which there is abundance of such mineral in the country.

He also welcomed the planned conference and promised strong partnership to make it a reality.

“The dynamics of global climate change has placed some minerals in high demands.

“We are all aware that certain minerals are sure to records upsurge in demands because of global push for energy transition.

“We are aware of the electric powered cars and other development. Nigeria is blessed with such basic solid minerals that are now billed to power world economy in the next few years.

“We need the private sector to take advantage of the new opportunities and partner with government to take advantage of the new market for solid mineral sector.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministers of Solid Minerals have provided enabling environment for the thriving of the sector. We are opened for collaboration and we assure private sector players of investment friendly private sector”, he said.