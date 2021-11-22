By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

There is palpable anger in Bauchi following the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old almajiri pupil by unknown assailants along Kofar Wambai area in Bauchi metropolis.

Vanguard learned that two Almajiri pupils were lured on Sunday to a dark corner by unknown persons but one of the boys managed to escape from the assailants to alert the public about what had happened.

However, when people followed him to where the incident happened, they discovered the dead body of the unfortunate almajiri and alerted the Police.

According to Bauchi Police Command, the assailants believed to be ritualists killed the Almajiri identified as Yunus by smashing his skull and removing the brain for suspected ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmad Wakil who confirmed the incident said that the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi Command Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Police received a distress call from a good Samaritan that unknown persons have used a stone and broke the skull of an almajiri pupil. The two Quranic School pupils are Muhammed Yunusa, 11 years and Aminu Yusuf, 12 years old. They were deceived by some unknown persons who used a stone to break the skull of Yunus, evacuated the brain and escaped to an unknown destination.

“Immediately the Police received the call, our men went to the scene of the incident where they met Yunus lying in blood. They took him to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi for autopsy where the medical doctor certified him dead,” he said.

