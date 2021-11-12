.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Aspirant in the recently conducted Anambra Governorship Election, Chief George Moghalu has hailed the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, describing it as a righteous expression of the democratic ideal.

Moghalu who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer CEO of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority NIWA was one of the aspirants who kicked against the outcome of the APC primary election which threw up Sen. Andy Uba as the candidate of the party. He is also the immediate-past National Auditor of the ruling party.

Dissatisfied, Chief Moghalu had protested the primary election outcome and sought a judicial remedy against threats by the part leading to severely reprimand litigants.

However, in his congratulatory message to the opposition party candidate on Friday in Abuja, Chief Moghalu said; “On behalf of my family and the Chief George Moghalu Campaign Organization and Support Groups, I congratulate my dear brother, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his election as the Governor of our beloved Anambra State.

“Professor Soludo’s victory Is a righteous expression of the democratic ideal. It represents a personal victory for him and for all the people of Anambra State and all those across the country who believe In the promise of a genuinely representative democracy built on the foundations of the rule of law and respect for the popular will.

“I had hoped to participate in this election as the candidate of my party, the All Progressives Congress APC, and contribute to the robust public debates necessary for democracy to thrive and progress to happen. However, as a result of adverse machinations against the public good, that was not to be.

“Professor Soludo’s victory assures me that the people of Anambra State remain as desirous as ever for political leadership built on personal integrity, acceptability, professional credibility and a vision for governance centred on credible solutions to pressing developmental challenges.

“I believe that the obligation to seek the progress of Anambra State transcends politics. As such, we are called to embrace the higher calling of service to humanity so that by collective effort, we can make Anambra State the shining city on a hill. Therefore, I remain as committed today, as I ever was, to the progress and prosperity of our dear state and the welfare of all her people.

“I want to encourage Professor Soludo to run an inclusive government and to assure him as he prepares to assume office as Governor of Anambra State, that in every effort he makes to better the lives of our people, he will have my full support and utmost goodwill. I congratulate him, and I congratulate the people of Anambra State for this democratic victory”.

