Adds: Under his watch, govt vehicles must be locally made

…Insists no political godfather can pressure Anambra Governor-elect

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Soludo Media Group on Monday said that the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, through his economic empowerment plan, will create 4,000 young millionaires in ICT and agriculture sectors.

Convener of the group, Hon. Pauly Onyeka, stated this in Abuja while speaking with journalists on Soludo’s developmental agenda for Anambra in the next years.

He said through the jobs from the above sectors as well as those from the industrial sector, Soludo hopes to also create about 520,000 jobs for young Anambrarians.

According to him, Soludo’s developmental agenda will seek the economic emancipation of the people through a policy on aggressive job creation.

He stated, “Soludo will revolutionise the industrial sector. In achieving the new needed horizon, he will not only open up the agrarian communities, but will massively launch world class agricultural policies and methodology that would computerize that sector and make it attractive to our youths with the attendant huge job creation, food sufficiency and also help as a feeder unit (raw material) to the industries.

“Through the jobs from the above sectors as well as that from the ICT and modern skill acquisition programmes and the attached starter packs, Soludo hopes to create about 520,000 jobs and 4,000 youth millionaires in 4 years.”

The APGA chieftain noted that though the Governor-elect would leverage his global network to attract foreign investors to Anambra, their relevance in the State will depend on whether such investors will create the value or solve an aspect of the problems difficult for the indigenous investors.

He added, “Thus, whether local or foreign investor, what Soludo needs is good results inherent in products that can compete locally and internationally.

“Anambra government under his watch shall patronize only made in Anambra products except where it is not readily available. This is why Soludo himself has reaffirmed that all the official vehicles for the office of the governor under him and other official vehicles of government must be Anambra brand.”

On the issue of Soludo winning the Anambra governorship race through the help of a political godfather, the SMG queried: “Who is that man in his right senses, that would pose himself before an international figure like the ex-CBN governor with the sole mission of being his political godfather? One of the numerous reasons our people voted for Soludo is that he is above being appropriated.”

The group stated that no Anambra man can pressure the Governor-elect to toy with the mandate Ndi-Anambra freely gave to him in a tension soaked atmosphere.

Onyeka, therefore, said Soludo’s social agenda would be anchored on standard education, decent environment and the Rule Of Law