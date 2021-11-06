Anambra: Soludo laments glitch in technology, lack of security presence, few INEC officials

The governorship candidate candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Charles Soludo, has said he has been unbale to vote due to technological challenges.

He also raised concerns over the little or no presence of security agents, and not enough INEC officials to man some voting points.

Soludo, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, however, expressed optimism, saying he is preaching patience and waiting for the INEC equipment to start working.

He noted that a technical person had arrived to fix the issue with INEC equipment.

Generally, there is widespread reports of INEC officials arriving late to polling units and subsequent slow pace of activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria