By Vincent Ujumadu

The Police have denied knowledge of any killing during the Anambra State Governorship supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The was a unconfirmed report that soldiers patrolling around the distribution/ collation centre at the Ihiala Local Government headquarters reportedly shot dead someone.

At the local government headquarters those interviewed denied knowledge of the incident.

When contacted on the telephone, the public relations officer of Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo , Nkeiru Nwode, said there was nothing like that before the police.

” We don’t have such report and I don’t think something like that happened”, she said.