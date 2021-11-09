By Vincent Ujumadu

The Police have denied knowledge of any killing during the Anambra State Governorship  supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The was a unconfirmed report that  soldiers patrolling around the  distribution/ collation centre at the Ihiala Local Government headquarters reportedly shot dead someone.

At the local government headquarters those interviewed denied knowledge of the incident.

When contacted on the telephone, the public relations officer of Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo , Nkeiru Nwode, said there was  nothing like that before the police.

” We  don’t have such report and I don’t think something like that happened”, she said.

