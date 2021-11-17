By Vincent Ujumadu

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba has accused his political opponents of continually defaming him, saying they were being fearful of his mere shadows.

Speaking through his director of media and publicity in the campaign organization, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Uba wondered why his opponents still find it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood in his name.

He said: “The elections have come and gone and we are in the process of interrogating the sanctity of its outcome. But instead of gearing up for the expected judicial battle ahead, my opponents are busy trolling my person in the mistaken belief that their underhand tactics would make me back out of my chosen course of action.

“I have only decided to take a civilized course of action, which is a recourse to the judiciary in the face of daunting illegalities that trailed the conduct of the elections.

“How this is so discomforting to some, leading to the sponsorship of several false stories about my person, beats the imagination of all reasonable members of society.

“Some of my opponents and their supporters have been gallivanting from one television station to another in undisguised attempts at demonizing Senator Uba.

“In one of such fairy tales, a nondescript online rendezvous claimed that Senator Uba was lamenting that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was no longer picking his calls. Nothing else could be farther than the truth, as it is public knowledge that as chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Senator Uba owes the Imo State governor a huge debt of gratitude for his financial and leadership roles in the electioneering process.

“Indeed, we regard this as part of a deliberate ploy to get as many APC chieftains as possible at odds with Senator Uba.

“The first was the infantile story of dragging the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, before an imaginary deity, and then an attempt at casting aspersions on the image of Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah, for the simple reason that she decided to pitch her tent with us in the APC.

“Although we are quite aware that several of such devious propaganda materials have been made ready for dissemination, we urge discerning members of the public to disregard same whenever they summon the courage to push them out – believing, as we do, that in the final analysis, justice shall be last served.”