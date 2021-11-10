…Your election’s victory for Anambra people, Nigeria

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Presidential Candidate and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for his victory at the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

Maintaining that the victory also belong to Anambra state and Nigeria, he saluted the “wonderful people of Anambra state who against all odds, filed out peacefully and performed their civic responsibilities. Our dear country Nigeria is the biggest winner. Glory to God as the country has again proved prophets of doom wrong.”

Olawepo-Hashim also said that “a lot of credit must also go to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has created the atmosphere for non-interference in INEC’s conduct of increasingly more transparent elections since his second term mandate.”

He enjoined the former CBN governor, to” as soon as he is sworn in, hit the ground running to deliver on his campaign promises as a mark of gratitude to God for this rare opportunity of service and gratitude to Anambarians who made enormous sacrifices during the election.”

“All Nigerians should celebrate this victory. Though my party APC did not come top in the final result, we can boast that our government created the atmosphere under which the votes of the electorates are beginning to count.

“Many Elders in the country led by former Head of state, General Abubakar Abdulsalami and Elders in Anambra deserve to be commended for their peace building efforts towards the election,” he said.

He also maintained that the polls success remains “a welcome coincidence that the election in Anambra was concluded just when the conference committee of the two Chambers of the National Assembly agreed on the right of INEC to decide on the use of electronic transmission of results for future elections. This will become law once the president gives assent.”

According to him, “taken with the provision of Direct Primaries for the nomination of candidates by all political parties, it is evident that our great country is irreversibly on a path to democratic consolidation.”