The Communication Director of the Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Hyginus Aghaulor has said that only humble people deserve to take the mantle of leadership.

Aghaulor gave the statement while commenting on the debate by candidates contesting for the Anambra governorship election.

He said, “While APGA and PDP candidates were struggling with time to present their points, other candidates proved to be bereft of ideas.”

“Soludo made a lot of points but wasted time throwing side jabs.”

“Val was articulate and demonstrated a cool-headed guy; he is a good debater beyond what I thought.”

He urged the electorates in Anambra to always use the ballot papper to keep those that support impunity very far from victory.

“Anambrarians, I don’t know it all. You need a humble person to govern and someone who claims he knows it all cannot be a good governor.”

He said the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo frequently cited his “youthfulness” during the debate, saying that could be “an advantage. It was a nice one.”

“All in all, it was a great performance Val. I am proud of your performance.”

He enjoined the candidates to always seize any good opportunity such as the debate to call on the Ndi-Anambra more often to vote during the forthcoming election taking place in the state.