The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Usman Alkali said on Wednesday that security arrangements for the conduct of the Saturday governorship election in Anambra covered land, sea and air.

Alkali spoke during the stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

He said that 63 units of Mobile Police Force patrol teams had been deployed to check the entrance and exist points across the state.

The police boss said that all the arms of the military, including the Navy, Airforce, Army and other paramilitary agencies were involved.

“We have enough helicopters, speed boats and vehicles for security operatives to man the entire state,” he said.

Alkali said that security operatives had identified all the flashpoints and made adequate preparations.

He explained that the tight security measures were to guard against the report that a group in the state had planned to disrupt the election.

The IGP, while responding to a question, said that all the security operatives involved in the election had be advised on the need to be civil.

“We have advised all the operatives deployed for the election to be civil because they are not the only organisation working during the exercise.

“The instruction is clear to them that any body accredited by INEC must be allowed to perform his or her duties without hiccup from the security operatives,” he said.

Mr Mohmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said that the commission was fully prepared for the election.

He urged all the staff of the commission to abide by the rules of electoral conduct.

Yakubu who described INEC workers as very strategic in the success of the election, warned that any body found scuttling the process would be made to face the law.

Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese and a member of National Peace Committee on Electoral Matters, said he was impressed with the level of security presence in Anambra.

Kukah told journalists on the sideline of the meeting that anyone who did not participate in the Saturday election should not attribute it to poor security arrangement.

“I encourage any electorate with the INEC voters card in the state to feel free and come out for the election,” he said.

The cleric said with the signing of a peace accord by the governorship candidates on Thursday, they would be held responsible for any violence coming from any political party.

Vanguard News Nigeria