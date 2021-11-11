–Hails INEC on poll’s success

ABUJA–THE National Peace Committee has congratulated candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA in the Anambra governorship election,Prof. Charles Soludo,for his victory.

The committee also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, for the successful outcome of the election.

In a statement, Thursday, Chairman of the committee and former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar, particularly thanked the people of Anambra State “for the way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the period of the governorship election, leading up to the announcement of the election results.”

“On behalf of the Members of the National Peace Committee (NPC), I wish to congratulate Ndi Anambra for the peaceful conduct of the November 6th, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

I want to particularly thank the people of Anambra for the way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the period of the governorship election, leading up to the announcement of the election results. Throughout the period of the elections, you displayed unprecedented patience, courage, decorum, and sacrifice to cast your votes and play your part in deepening the culture of peaceful elections in Nigeria,”he said in the statement.

According to him,”Irrespective of the earlier narratives of doom, fear, tension and anxiety, you have once again demonstrated to Nigerians that good will always overcome evil. Nigerians appreciate your conduct and display of patriotism and commitment to the ideals of democracy, which is worthy of emulation.”

“The National Peace Committee particularly expresses profound appreciation to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and his team, the Inspector General of Police, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee for Election and Security, other Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Development Partners, and Civil Society Groups for their tireless efforts in ensuring a peaceful electoral process in Anambra State,”the statement read.

It read further:”We thank the political parties and their respective candidates for yielding to the call for a peaceful election in Anambra State. In the same vein, we thank the political stakeholders from ward chairmen to state chairmen of all the political parties who participated in the election for giving peace a chance.

“Finally, the Peace Committee congratulates the Governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The Committee urges him to be magnanimous in victory and live up to the democratic ideals for which he was elected.”