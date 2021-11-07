NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the patriotism of Corps Members engaged in the conduct of the Governorship Election in Anambra State.

The Director-General made the commendation today while monitoring the election in nine Local Government Areas of the State.

He said the Corps Members had written their names in the anals of history, having contributed towards the entrenchment of credible electoral process.

Ibrahim enjoined them to remain impartial and perform their duties in line with the established rules.

In all the polling units visited, there were security agents on ground, and the Corps Members informed the Director-General that the conduct of the exercise was peaceful.

At Unit 003 Ward 007 in Awka South Local Government, an election observer, Nwadishi Faith Ossai, from the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, was full of praises for the Director-General for taking time to go round and see how Corps Members were faring during the exercise.

She also remarked that the Corps Members’ performance was commendable.