Says it is not afraid of Federal Might, APC, PDP, anybody

Says Anambra People Need a Guaranteed Future

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of Saturday, November 6 Anambra State gubernatorial election, the Action Democratic Party, ADP has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and all the Security agencies are on trial, saying that they cannot afford to fail Nigerians by not getting the poll right.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of party flag and official flag off of the campaign of the ADP standard-bearer, Comrade Afam Douglas Ume-Ezeoke, Chairman of ADP, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani said that what Anambra state and the entire country require at the moment is peace which explains the official symbolic presentation of the white handkerchief and name of the party.

The party has also vowed that it was not afraid of the Presidency, Federal might, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP or anybody as it was fully prepared for the election as a party, just as it has promised through the candidate to provide good and transparent government; which they have pledged free and qualitative education.

According to him, the people of the state have decided to break away from bondage and have a guarantee, happy future for their generations yet unborn, saying that presentation of the flag,” is to us in the ADP a formality that, best regarded as the CONSOLIDATION of the party’s campaign and mobilization in the historic contest.”

Sani ” In other words, barely six days to the D-Day, our party could not have been flagging off its campaign at this eleventh hour without cogent reasons.

“In the wake of the unfortunate atmosphere of insecurity which has disrupted the normal conduct of social and economic activities in Anambra and most other states in the Southeast of the country, the ADP very early in the day, embarked on a campaign strategy which has proved very effective and without endangering the safety and security of our members, our teeming supporters and the general public.

“Our strategy, fashioned and spearheaded by the party’s flag bearer and his team, is the resort to the painstaking option of interpersonal contacts and door to door campaign.

“We thank and commend Comrade Ezeoke for bringing up this ingenious strategy which has resulted in giving the ADP several leaps ahead of the other political parties in the race to the Government House, Awka. Through that unique mode of the campaign, tens of thousands of Anambra People have registered with us and are now card-carrying and financial members of the ADP.

“A greater multitude of the electorate have been mobilized and convinced to buy into the philosophy and programmes of our great party as well as believing in our candidate as the most credible alternative to the shambolic chain of leaderships that have held down the progress and prosperity of the state all these years.

“I need not to rehash the fact that, from 1999 to date, the leadership of Anambra State has been a relay race by which the baton of debauchery, buccaneering, pillaging and subterfuge have been rotating between the PDP and APGA and some of the chameleonic characters now transmuted and masquerading as members of the APC.

“Our findings, however, is that the people have become wiser and have resolved accordingly to wrest themselves from the shackles that have held down their progress and prosperity.

” Like Aneke, in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, that timeless and spaceless great work of genius, which has ‘learnt to fly without perching’, because ‘the hunter has learnt to shoot without missing, the good people of Anambra State have come to that point that they must devise a way of refusing to drink of the poisoned chalice from the agents of darkness and retrogression.

“It is indeed a sad commentary that with all its endowments of great men of industry and commerce that have made their marks all over the world, outstanding intellectuals that have broken records in the global circles of science, technology and literature, statesmen that have left indelible footprints in the annals of Nigeria, Anambra State have been held down paradoxically, by a clan of rudderless, incompetent, clueless and heartless pillagers who have shown that their only mission in government is the plunder and rape of the people’s common patrimony. Anambra can be great, much, much greater, in fact, taking its rightful place as the leading light and beacon of hope for Nigeria and the entire African continent if, the state should have patriotic, altruistic, focused and honest leadership at the helm of affairs.

“The 2021 Governorship elections in Anambra State, is a watershed, a crossroads, bringing the people of Anambra State to a point that history that they must make a courageous and decisive choice to take their destinies in their hands or, continue in bondage. Already, hovering in the skies of the state’s are the vicious-looking scavengers, the vultures and hawks waiting again to descend and continue their voracious and insatiable feast on the people. It is time that they are made to understand that this time around, they have come to their waterloo in the people and in the ADP.

“Your Excellency, Comrade Afam Douglas, I say Your Excellency because you are clearly the Governor-in-waiting to take over the mantle of leadership in Awka in a few months from now. You have fought a gallant war through a gruelling campaign that you have undertaken. And from the look of every index, God Almighty, the giver of power, in His infinite wisdom and mercies, has decided to crown your efforts with success. I just need to tell you that to whom much is given, much is expected. As you are poised to take over the mantle of leadership, you should be mindful of your electoral promises to the people that have earned you, their confidence. There is a silent, but yet powerful sacred pact between you and the people that you must always remember and strive to fulfil when victory is won.

“Severally, you have assured the people of Anambra State that under you, the era of multiple taxations will become a thing of the past; just as you have given your word that an ADP administration will frontally address the perennial crises of a poor and delayed payment of salaries and wages of all public workers; in your manifestoes and assurances given in the course of your interpersonal and door-to-door campaigns, is the undertaking to radically redress the deficits in health-care delivery as well as infrastructural development in Anambra State if you get the people’s mandate.

These and more, you must endeavour to materialize once you become the Governor of Anambra State, by God’s grace.”

On his part, Comrade Afam Douglas Ume-Ezeoke who noted that they were not afraid of anybody, said that the party is out to liberate the people of the state, adding that after winning Anambra State, all the States in the South East will be ADP.