The candidates of the frontline political parties in the Anambra State governorship election holding this Saturday, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, and, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, ex-Transcorp boss, Mr Valentine Ozigbo were guests in a special debate organised for them ahead of the coming Saturday governorship election in Anambra State by the Arise TV in collaboration with a civil society group, Enough Is Enough in Awka.

The debate which was held on Monday was one of the few chances the candidates had to appeal to the electorate in the state as well as sell their candidature to a nationwide audience.

An analysis of how the debate went and the conversations that ensued revealed that the candidate of the PDP, Ozigbo made the best use of the session to articulate his manifesto while his counterpart, Soludo of APGA and Uba of APC were majorly locked in a war of words while paying less attention to issues at hand especially as regards governance.

Many had expected that Soludo will be the man to watch, however, Ozigbo stole the show as he (Soludo) acted significantly lesser of the personality of a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and very far from someone eyeing a governorship seat as he flagrantly disregarded the timing and rules set by the panelist as he puts up unbefitting verbal sparring with Uba on parochial issues.

Staying calm unlike his contenders, Ozigbo was seemingly more passionate in his response about issues affecting the state and stayed focused on providing links on how his manifesto will solve some of the major problems bedeviling the people of Anambra. He also did not miss out on puncturing the records brandished by Soludo and Andy Uba – he described them as failures that shouldn’t be given a second chance having held top public offices yet did nothing about the deplorable state of Anambra.

Ozigbo, in his submission, argued that what Anambra State required was a young vibrant, trendy person, who was passionate about the state. He said he had served in the private sector and grown businesses all over the world.

Ozigbo stated that the security agencies needed more intelligence to tackle the worsening insecurity in the state, regretting that nobody is being brought to book for committing crimes.

He stated that both the APC and the APGA had failed the state, and promised to provide resources for vigilante groups, create employment and engage agitators.

Ozigbo maintained that there was a better PDP now, which he said was moving away from the dysfunctional party of the past. He described Anambra as a broken state that needed to be fixed.

The PDP candidate stated that the reasons for agitation by IPOB were not unfounded and demanded the release of Kanu as well as the de-proscription of the group.

He described Soludo as a theorist, who had held high positions without solving problems. Ozigbo said he would leverage on the private sector and allow competition.

Ozigbo said the state under him would attract aid from multilateral institutions to curb erosion, embark on recycling, and ensure process improvement.

Ozigbo claimed APGA had done nothing to improve education, promising to embark on training of teachers, partner private sector, solve the affordability problem, pay bursaries, and build an ecosystem, where there would be educational support even for those in the Igbo apprenticeship system.

For the most part of the over two-hour debate, Soludo and Uba pointed fingers at each other, rather than proffering solutions to problems. They argued over insecurity, when Soludo brazenly hinted that the current wave of violence and killings in the state is a machination of Uba, apparently referencing the 2003 abduction of Senator Chris Ngige who was governor of Anambra State at the time. One of Andy brothers was fingered as the mastermind of the forceful seizure of Ngige, who is now Minister of Labour and Employment.

“There are some people who think that they gain political advantage by creating a sense of fear and insecurity so that you will have voter suppression,” Soludo stated.

Denying the allegation vehemently, Uba insisted that he is not a violent person and could not be found behaving violently. While condemning the current governor, Willie Obiano for his lacklustre handling of insecurity, Uba reiterated his believe in engaging with the identified non-state actors as a way of restoring peace and order in the state. But Soludo, who appeared to have come with a can of mud to sling at Uba, refused to back down. He argued that Uba only engages when he is running for elections. He queried his intervention in the security situation of the state during his term as a Senator.

“You were in the Senate for eight years and not one word about IPOB and the agitations in the South-east (was heard from you). You only engage when you want to run for an election,” he said.

Elaborating on insecurity, Soludo, again, accused Uba of entrenching a legacy of violence in the state, which he pointedly associated with the PDP. Turning his attention to Ozigbo, Soludo mocked his inability to quote the accurate statistics in his submission on the state of unemployment in Anambra.

Uba may not have the oratory prowess of Soludo but he was not easily cowered. Defending his name, he asked Soludo to show evidence that he was involved in the kidnapping since his name was not included in the White Paper that was released after the kidnapping. Not done with Uba, Soludo again attacked him on his school certificate.