By Gabriel Olawale

The experiments of imposing a governor on the people have proved to be destructive in the past. This move has not only undermined the delivery of dividend of democracy and practice of good governance to the people but will also damage the social fabric of the state.

It is important that we let genuine political leaders work and serve the people. This will be beneficial for the people and the state because the greatest thing that can happen to any democratic nation is to allow the votes of her citizens count and to allow the will of the masses prevail.

On this note, the National President/Founder United For a New Nigeria Initiative (UFNNI) in person of Chief Lady (Amb) Juliet Anaeme (Ada Ozubulu) has gone ahead to call on the President Muhammadu Buhari, the INEC Chairman and Incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano to ensure that a free and fair election is conducted in Anambra State and that the Next Governor is emerged through a free, fair and credible electoral process.

Ada Ozubulu who is also the Founder of Traders Women Association of Nigeria also calls on Women and youths in Anambra State to come out in mass on November 6 and Vote Wisely while urging them not to allow any politician or Political party deceive them with little change in form of vote buying and allow them to suffer for the next four years to come.

” My good people of Ndi Anambra, please note that selling your vote enables poor governance and undercuts your ability to hold your elected officials accountable”.

Still on that same vain she’s urging all the Political Parties in this race to deceit from the act of vote buying because it’s now beginning to act as a catalyst for the destruction and death of democracy in the country and also acting as a hindrance to the possibilities of good governance in the country. Political parties that can’t provide capable candidates that can govern the state shouldn’t have any business being in the race.