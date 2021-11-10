Reiterating its commitment to helping Nigerians live their best life and attain their full potential, premium malt drink brand, Amstel Malta launched its ‘My Time is Now’ campaign to inspire people to follow their dreams.

The campaign was launched in response to the saddening trend of young Nigerians- with a focus on millennials and GenZs- being dissuaded from pursuing certain careers due to the perception that they are not worthwhile compared to others that are considered professional.

Speaking on the campaign, Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Tobiloba Obawede, said, “In Nigeria, it is not uncommon for parents and guardians to project their dreams and expectations on their wards. Likewise, it is common for well-meaning parents and guardians to map out the trajectories of their wards long before these wards are old enough to choose for themselves. As a result, there are many individuals on career paths that they do not desire but do not have the courage to switch career paths out of fear of confrontation from their loved ones. For some others, there is no fear of confrontation but following their dreams seems herculean in nature due to challenging circumstances.”

“With the ‘My time is now’ campaign, we want to encourage these people to go all out for what they want. We want them to know that although following your dreams entails risks, it is always worth it.”

To commence the campaign, Amstel Malta has spotlighted the inspirational stories of young Nigerians who defied the odds, shattered glass ceilings, and took center stage.

Amstel Malta, in over 25 years, has shown tremendous support for different segments of the Nigerian populace through numerous phenomenal initiatives. With its all-new campaign, the brand is showing that its support is not for just a few but for all Nigerians.