I write to felicitate my brother and friend, AMB.COMR. EDOGUN UWA MARVIN on his investiture as an Ambassador with the ECOWAS Youth Council.

This ambassadorial installation is a call to higher service, and a commitment to serve the Youths of Africa diligently.

While we pray for Comr. Edogun Uwa Marvin, we urge the ECOWAS Youth Council to continue to identify well-meaning youths in our society, who has contributed to the development of the society, to become Ambassadors.

Africa is all we have, and we must use our position as Ambassadors to better our lots and contribute to our continent.

I, on behalf of my family, welcome you my brother and friend, to the Ambassadorial family, and congratulate you for this feat.

Ambassador Prayer Pemu

ECOWAS Youth Council.