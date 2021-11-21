A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State and National Assembly member representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Biodun Olujimi, has expressed shock over the death of Senator Gbenga Aluko.

She said: “I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Gbenga Aluko a fine perfect gentleman with a deep pain and grief that words cannot capture. On behalf of my family, and good people of Ekiti South, I convey our deepest condolences to his family, friends and political associates at this moment of grief, may God comfort them all”.

“He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver and someone who lived for others, he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual”.

Senator Olujimi who further described Gbenga Aluko’s as a kind, compassionate and supportive man also said he was a charming politician with a peerless approach to the game of politics.

She said the death of the politician has left a great vacuum to fill in the history of Ekiti political arena, adding that he was such a peculiar politician with a unique style, noting that his politics devoid of hatred and unnecessary sentiment.

Sen. Olujimi commiserated with the Aluko’s family, the people of Ode-Ekiti and the government of Ekiti State over the loss of this illustrious son of Ekiti land.

She prayed that God gives everyone that is hurt by the loss of the departed, the fortitude to bear same, while concluding that his efforts at strengthening democracy both at the local and national levels would forever be indelible and remain in the hearts of everyone in the State.

Aluko 58, an Ekiti born politician was elected Senator for the Ekiti South Senatorial District at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic in 1999, who contested the seat on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

He reportedly slumped and died on Saturday in his office in Abuja.