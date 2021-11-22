By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria,(ALTON) Engineer Gbenga Adebayo has urged Nigeria GSM users to be enthusiastic about the usage of the 5G approved by the Federal Government, saying that unlike the current experience it would ease doing of businesses much faster , and make life more comfortable without any side effect.

He also raised alarm about near collapse of power supply in the country, which had grievously affected industries and businesses and threw many Nigerians into the unemployment market.

Engineer Adebayo who is also the Chairman, Royal Media Group owner of a private Radio station in Ilorin, “Royal FM”said this at a press conference to Flagg off the celebration of Ten years anniversary of the radio station .

Speaking about the advantages of 5G,he said,”In comparison to 4G, 5G is expected to be up to 10 times faster and provide near 100% availability, coverage, and reduction in energy usage.

“In Q3 2020, the worldwide median download speed over 5G was 954% faster than over 4G while the median upload speed over 5G was 311% faster than 4G.

“5G is also expected to provide efficient support for larger numbers of connections, enabling the Internet of Things (IoT). According to OfCom, 5G offers greater capacity, allowing thousands of devices in a small area to be connected at the same time.

“5G delivers improved data rates (up to 100 times faster than current mobile networks), supporting virtually instant access to services and applications, with network latency significantly reduced.

“In addition, it offers network slicing technology making it possible to dedicate a unique part of a 5G network for a particular service.

“5G is expected to see a greater number of small cells (low powered base stations that can be mounted on buildings and street furniture) and will require wider deployment of full-fibre broadband infrastructure.”

On the poor power supply in the country, he urged the federal government to declare the power sector as a matter of national emergency in order to save nation’s business investors from total collapse and also appealed to the government to ensure protection of all telecommunications infrastructures in the country so as to boost its operational service delivery.

He said,”Out of our ten years of existence, we have been permanently using generator for the past six years.We have five generators which we rotate,so we consume large volume of Diesel to run them.We have to do this to remain in business, being the only option we have.

“At the take off of the Radio station the IBEDC asked us to fund a transformer which we did,we didn’t use it up to a year before they brought higher voltage which destroyed many of our equipment including no fewer than ten of our split Air conditioner. Since then,we decided to do without them and worked out our options to remain in business.

“The federal government needs to urgently address the near collapse of power supply and declare emergency in the sector because already many have been sent out of business and surely we cannot continue like this.

Adebayo who used the occasion to laud the support of the workers of the Royal FM, Ilorin for their commitment and unalloyed dedication to the growth of the radio station noted that, their support has pushed the radio station into a national pedestal.

He also commended the listeners for their advices and ideas which according to him have continued to serve as tonic towards the development of the station

Adebayo however called on the government to protect the Telecom infrastructures located across the nation so as to avoid being vandalised by men of the underworld.

He pointed out that, the development would also assist the Telecom providers to serve the people of the country better and also boost the economic activities of the society.

Engineer Adebayo said the company has also secured a Radio licence in Asaba and Kaduna which will take off very soon, while Television arm of the Royal FM in Ilorin will commence by first quarter of next year.

He said in the midst of harsh economic environment, he did not owe staff salaries nor had reasons to lay off anyone in the last ten years.

Adebayo said this became possible because of the mindset to create an enduring business empire that would provide gainful employment for his people and not necessarily to make profit like any pure business man would do.